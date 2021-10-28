Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $265,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $149.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

