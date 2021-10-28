Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $339,405,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $197,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.22. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

