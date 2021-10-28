Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $344,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after buying an additional 431,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

