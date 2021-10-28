Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.07.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $163.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.