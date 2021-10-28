Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $11.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. 13,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 338,579 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 127,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

