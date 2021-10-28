Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of CPAC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $530.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.