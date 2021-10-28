Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 2,305 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

