Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Announces Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,081. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $775.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

