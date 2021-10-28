Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.20

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 60.60 ($0.79). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.79), with a volume of 12,286,384 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

Get Centrica alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53.

In related news, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Insiders have purchased a total of 45,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,230 in the last quarter.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.