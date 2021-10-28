CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Bankshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 1,412.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CF Bankshares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

