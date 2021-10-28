CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$129.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.89.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$0.49 on Thursday, hitting C$110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 147,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,217. CGI has a twelve month low of C$80.29 and a twelve month high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

