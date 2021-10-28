Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 11,890 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $125,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $280.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.48. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.