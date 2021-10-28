Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $128,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.