Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,486 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $121,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,129,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,387,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

