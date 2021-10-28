Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $138,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $421.34 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.01 and a 200 day moving average of $380.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

