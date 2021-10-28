Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.18. 49,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.