China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Stock Price Down 58.7%

Shares of China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) were down 58.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

