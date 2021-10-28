Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $12.11 on Thursday, hitting $238.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

