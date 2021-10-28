Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $586.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chuy’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Chuy’s worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

