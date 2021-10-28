Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Chuy’s to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CHUY opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $586.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $49.99.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
