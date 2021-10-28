Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

