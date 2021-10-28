CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIXX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

NYSE CIXX opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CI Financial by 706.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,621 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,945,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

