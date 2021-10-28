CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.