CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 412 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Etsy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $243.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,587 shares of company stock worth $31,776,307. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

