CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 602 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 549,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 129,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

