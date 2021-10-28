CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.39 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,946,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,230,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

