CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

