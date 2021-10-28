CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Power REIT worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 12.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 89.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power REIT by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Power REIT by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.13 million, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.19. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

