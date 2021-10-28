CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350,867 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

NYSE SNN opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.