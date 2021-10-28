CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

