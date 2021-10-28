Citigroup Begins Coverage on Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $12.04 on Monday. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

