Citigroup Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $407.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $384.00 to $407.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.66.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $326.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

