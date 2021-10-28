Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

