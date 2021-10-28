Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

