Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens & Northern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Citizens & Northern worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

