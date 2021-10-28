City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.24

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 3185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $816.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $4,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

