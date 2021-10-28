City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

CIO opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $816.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

