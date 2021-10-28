Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,610. The firm has a market cap of $366.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civista Bancshares stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Civista Bancshares worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.