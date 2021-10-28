Civitas Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $66,024.65 and approximately $16.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00041859 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001092 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 247.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,306,566 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

