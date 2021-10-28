Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,302,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000.

XMLV opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

