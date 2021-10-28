Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $418,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,347 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

