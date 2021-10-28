Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.77 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

