Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.65 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NOV shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

