Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 6,558 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

