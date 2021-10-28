Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Clariant has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clariant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

