CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 13,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

About CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.