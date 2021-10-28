ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $1.75. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 84,942 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLIR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.93.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

