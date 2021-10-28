Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn $7.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of CLF opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,303 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,951 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,205.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

