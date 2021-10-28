Cloudbric Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $322,439.00 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 108% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $322,439.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00205794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00098797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

