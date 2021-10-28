CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

