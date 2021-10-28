CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Announces Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNO Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CNO Financial Group worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

